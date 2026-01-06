AFCON 2025: Quarter-Final Teams Set for Knockout Stage in Morocco

Rabat, Morocco — The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has reached its knockout stage, with the quarter-finals scheduled for January 9 and 10, 2026. This year’s tournament has been filled with excitement, as 16 teams fought for a chance to advance, culminating in the final on January 18 in Rabat.

Among the eight teams progressing to the quarter-finals are defending champions Ivory Coast, Nigeria, and host nation Morocco, who are vying for their second AFCON title. The quarter-final matches promise to deliver thrilling action as teams aim for a spot in the semi-finals, set to take place on January 13.

Senegal, the pre-tournament favorites, will kick off the quarter-finals against Sudan, who have made a remarkable return to the knockout stage for the first time in over a decade. Despite being the lowest-ranked team in the tournament, Sudan’s victory against Equatorial Guinea showcased their resilience amidst ongoing conflict at home.

Mali and Tunisia will also face off, continuing a long-standing rivalry that dates back to numerous past encounters. Morocco will challenge Tanzania, who have reached this stage after a 45-year wait, much to the delight of their fans.

On January 5, Egypt will tackle Benin, who made headlines with their first knockout appearance. Egypt, fueled by stars like Mohamed Salah, aims to reclaim their former glory as they pursue their eighth AFCON title. Finally, Nigeria’s Super Eagles, who dominated their group stage, will square off against Mozambique in a highly anticipated match after Mozambique’s surprising advancement.

With a mix of talented teams and varied storylines, the quarter-finals are sure to captivate football fans across the continent and beyond. As the competition heats up, expectations and excitement grow for the teams hoping to make history in Morocco.