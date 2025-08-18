Affirmative Action Scrutiny Grows Under Trump Administration

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Trump administration is intensifying its scrutiny of higher education admissions. Last week, it mandated that all universities receiving federal funds must submit detailed admission data on all applicants to the Department of Education. This move aims to enforce findings that suspect universities are using racial proxies to circumvent existing bans on race-based admissions.

Shortly before the new requirement was announced, Columbia University and Brown University conveyed their decision to share their admissions data, including breakdowns by race, grade point averages, and standardized test scores.

Amidst this heightened oversight, Bill Kahlenberg, director of the American Identity Project at the Progressive Policy Institute, has been the subject of media attention. He testified in the Supreme Court cases against Harvard and the University of North Carolina and argues for a shift from race-based to class-based affirmative action. Kahlenberg believes this transition could result in more economic and racial equity in college admissions.

In an interview with Today, Explained co-host Noel King, Kahlenberg discussed the implications of recent court decisions on race-based admissions and his perspective on the Trump administration’s moves. “I think there’s a better way of creating racial diversity, which is to give economically disadvantaged students of all races a leg up in the admissions process,” Kahlenberg stated.

Recent data substantiates his concerns regarding admissions equity. At Harvard, 71% of Black and Hispanic students hailed from the wealthiest 20% of their respective racial groups. Kahlenberg expressed anxiety over how the Trump administration might interpret the newly required data, suggesting both race-based and class-based data could be unfairly targeted.

The Supreme Court’s ruling in 2023 rejecting race-based affirmative action has elicited varied reactions. While some conservatives have advocated for economic affirmative action, extremists within the administration seem staunchly opposed to any form of affirmative action.

“I think it’s troubling when people shift the goalposts,” said Kahlenberg. He referenced a Supreme Court justice’s acknowledgment that eliminating legacy admissions and embracing economic affirmative action could benefit diversity.

The Trump administration’s request for detailed admissions statistics has raised concerns. Kahlenberg acknowledged the necessity for transparency but warned against potential misuse of the data, noting that economic affirmative action may still elevate a majority of Black and Hispanic students.

Adding fuel to the debate, he speculated on whether the administration will push to eliminate all forms of affirmative action, despite the popularity of economic considerations among many conservatives.

“If the Trump administration positions itself against all forms of racial diversity, they risk losing public support,” Kahlenberg argued. “Every avenue for achieving diversity—whether economic or racial—could come under fire.”