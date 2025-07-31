Entertainment
Affleck and Damon Cancel Hulk Hogan Biopic After Long Delay
LOS ANGELES, CA — Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have officially halted work on their planned film, “Killing Gawker.” Reports indicate the decision was made some time ago and is unrelated to the recent passing of Hulk Hogan.
The biopic, acquired by their production company, Artists Equity, was set to depict Hogan’s legal battle against the gossip site Gawker after the release of a controversial sex tape in 2007. This tape included Hogan using a racial slur, which led to a lawsuit that ultimately bankrupted Gawker in 2016.
Affleck was rumored to play Hogan, who was reportedly not involved in the project. Sources close to Hogan stated he was disinterested and would consider legal action if he felt the film crossed any boundaries.
Additonally, a separate biopic featuring Chris Hemsworth and starring Hogan himself was also in the works but was never completed before Hogan’s death at age 71 from cardiac arrest last week.
The actors’ decision to scrap the film has raised questions, although it is unclear what prompted the move. Insiders suggest that the cancellation was decided long before Hogan’s death.
As tributes pour in for the wrestling legend, the future of any biopic about Hogan remains uncertain, with confirmation that Ben Affleck and Matt Damon will not be bringing his story to the screen.
