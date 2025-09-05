Sports
Afghanistan Defeats Pakistan by 18 Runs in T20I Tri-Series
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates – Afghanistan claimed an 18-run victory over Pakistan in the third match of the T20I tri-series on September 2, 2025. The match featured dynamic half-centuries from Ibrahim Zadran and Sediqullah Atal, followed by stellar performances from Afghanistan’s spin bowlers.
After winning the toss, Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan chose to field first. Zadran and Atal combined for a crucial 113-run partnership, helping Afghanistan score 169-5. Zadran finished with 65 runs and Atal contributed 64, both having earlier performed well against the United Arab Emirates.
In response, Pakistan struggled, managing only 151-9 despite a late 34 not out from Haris Rauf. Afghanistan’s spin trio, including Khan, Mohammad Nabi, and Noor Ahmad, claimed six wickets together. Noor Ahmad, in his first game of the tournament, finished with 2-31, including key wickets towards the end.
Fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi set the tone early, taking two wickets during the powerplay as Pakistan faltered. Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan fell cheaply, as did key batters Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Nawaz.
Rauf’s late fireworks came too late to turn the tide, as Pakistan slumped to 111-9 by the 17th over. Rashid Khan capitalized on the struggling Pakistan batting lineup, ending his day with two wickets, including the prized scalp of Shaheen Afridi.
The win marked Afghanistan’s second consecutive triumph in the tri-series and added a valuable three points to their total. Both teams now have four points from three matches, while the UAE remains winless ahead of their next match against Pakistan on September 6.
This tri-series serves as a vital warm-up for all teams competing in the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup, scheduled to start in the UAE on September 9.
