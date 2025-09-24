AFL Legends Set to Present Premiership Cup at Grand Final

BRISBANE, Australia — Brisbane Lions legend Jonathan Brown is set to present the AFL premiership cup to captains Harris Andrews and Lachie Neale if the Lions secure back-to-back flags this Saturday. Brown, a three-time premiership player, will share this honor with Geelong‘s recent flag-winning captain Joel Selwood.

In a club statement, Brown reflected on his deep connection with the Lions, stating, “I have had a love for this club from a very young age, and it is great to still have a connection, because I am still a very proud Lion.” He expressed admiration for the current team’s accomplishments, noting, “When you are playing, you are in the moment. But when you are on the outside, you marvel at what this group has been able to achieve.”

Brown, who played from 2000 to 2014 and kicked 594 goals in 256 games, continued to draw comparisons between his era and the current squad. He cited their ability to overcome adversity as a significant shared trait. “Our team in ’03 was a year of overcoming adversity, and I think this group has a similar quality,” he said. “Win or lose though, I will still be so proud of this group and I am in awe of them.”

Selwood, who will present the cup to Geelong’s skipper Patrick Dangerfield if the Cats win, expressed his joy in being part of the ceremony. “This club holds a special place in my heart and has been such a big part of my life,” he said. His accolades include being a four-time premiership player and a six-time All-Australian.

The opportunity for these two distinguished players to present the cup adds a touch of legacy to the upcoming Grand Final, as both have made significant impacts in the AFL.