Aflac Cyberattack Exposes Millions Amid Rising Insurance Industry Hacks

Columbus, Georgia — Cybercriminals have breached Aflac, one of the largest insurance companies in the U.S., potentially stealing sensitive customer data, including Social Security numbers and health information. This incident, reported on Friday, is the latest in a series of attacks targeting the insurance industry, raising alarms among executives and law enforcement officials.

Aflac, which serves tens of millions of customers and generates billions in annual revenue, is the most significant victim thus far in a wave of cyberattacks that have also affected Erie Insurance and Philadelphia Insurance Companies. Both of these companies experienced disruptions to their IT operations this month, which hampered their ability to serve customers.

The hacks are believed to be the work of a cybercrime group known as Scattered Spider. These individuals are known for employing advanced techniques and have previously targeted other high-profile companies, including Las Vegas casinos. Aflac confirmed the attack was caused by a sophisticated group but did not specifically name Scattered Spider.

The company reported that they halted the breach within hours of its discovery last week and stated that no ransomware was deployed during the attack. Aflac is still assessing the extent of customer information compromised.

The cybercriminals allegedly used “social engineering” tactics, manipulating individuals into disclosing sensitive information vital for gaining network access. This method is a common strategy among members of Scattered Spider, where attackers often masquerade as tech support.

Cynthia Kaiser, the former deputy assistant director of the FBI’s Cyber Division, cautioned companies to remain vigilant, emphasizing that Scattered Spider can execute their attacks in a matter of hours. “If Scattered Spider is targeting your industry, get help immediately,” Kaiser advised.

Experts like John Hultquist from Google’s Threat Intelligence Group express heightened concern about Scattered Spider, especially as they have demonstrated a capacity to disrupt various industries quickly. “They are taking food off shelves and freezing businesses,” he warned, highlighting the immediate threat posed by these cybercriminals.