Business
African Development Bank to Support Sfax Light Rail Project
Tunis, Tunisia — The African Development Bank (AfDB) has confirmed its commitment to assist Tunisia in reviving the light rail project in Sfax, the country’s second-largest urban area. This strategic engagement was reaffirmed during an official meeting in Tunis on Friday.
The meeting included Transportation Minister Rached Amari, a delegation from AfDB, senior officials from the Ministry of Transportation, and a representative from the Ministry of Economy and Planning. It focused on the necessary steps for an effective resumption of the long-stalled project, which has faced funding and clear arbitration issues.
Initially, AfDB has committed to providing technical support to update the project’s studies. The light rail system is considered a vital infrastructure for the city of Sfax. This phase is critical to refine the project details, update technical data, and integrate Tunisia’s new priorities for sustainable and inclusive transport.
Once this phase is complete, AfDB may explore options for partial or total financing of the project, depending on terms to be defined in its support portfolio for North African infrastructure.
Minister Rached Amari praised the strong cooperation between Tunisia and AfDB, describing the pan-African institution as a “trusted partner” in the country’s development. He highlighted the importance of the light rail project for easing transportation congestion in Sfax, improving urban mobility, and supporting the transition to less polluting transport modes.
The discussions also addressed other major projects in the transport sector that are pending implementation, aimed at accelerating their rollout through improved inter-institutional coordination.
AfDB has been active in Tunisia for decades and remains a crucial player in development financing. The bank has participated in several large-scale projects in water, energy, infrastructure, and logistics sectors.
