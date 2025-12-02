African Leaders Demand Recognition of Colonial Crimes in Algiers

ALGIERS, Algeria: African leaders gathered on Sunday to demand the recognition and criminalization of colonial-era crimes at a conference in the Algerian capital. They aimed to advance a resolution passed earlier this year focusing on justice and reparations for victims of colonialism.

In his opening speech, Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf emphasized Algeria’s experience under French rule, highlighting the need to seek compensation and reclaim stolen property. He stated, “Africa is entitled to demand the official and explicit recognition of the crimes committed against its peoples during the colonial period, an indispensable first step toward addressing the consequences of that era, for which African countries and peoples continue to pay a heavy price in terms of exclusion, marginalization and backwardness.”

Attaf further explained that establishing a legal framework would ensure restitution is viewed as “neither a gift nor a favor.” His call aligns with increasing international attention to colonialism and its impacts across the continent.

The conference comes in light of international conventions that have criminalized practices such as slavery and apartheid, but not colonialism specifically. The topic was also a central point of discussion at the African Union’s February summit, where leaders proposed creating a unified position on reparations.

The economic toll of colonialism in Africa is estimated to be in the trillions of dollars, with European powers extracting resources at an immense cost to local populations. Attaf remarked on Algeria’s painful history as a reflection of colonial brutality, with nearly a million European settlers enjoying privileges during a brutal occupation that lasted from 1830 to 1962.

Dr. Euston Chiputa, a historian, noted the rising momentum for reparations reflects a broader cultural and political awakening across Africa. He mentioned atrocities under colonial rule, such as massacres and land dispossession, and stated, “Leaders are asking uncomfortable questions about how our ancestors were treated. Why don’t you pay reparations? Why don’t you return artefacts?”

As discussions continue, Attaf affirmed Algeria’s commitment to advocating for international acknowledgment of colonialism as a crime against humanity. The conference seeks to bring solidarity among African nations, pushing for a collective acknowledgment of past injustices and actionable reparations for affected peoples.