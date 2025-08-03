AfterShocks Advance to TBT Championship with Victory Over We Are D3

WICHITA, Kansas – The AfterShocks basketball team, composed of Wichita State alumni, secured a spot in the championship game of The Basketball Tournament (TBT) with a 66-54 victory over We Are D3 on July 31. The win brings them one step closer to claiming the coveted $1 million prize.

After four consecutive wins leading up to the semifinals, the AfterShocks demonstrated their offensive prowess and defensive strength throughout the game. The AfterShocks outscored their opponents’ bench 38-14, showcasing their depth. Guard James Woodard credited the home crowd at Koch Arena for their relentless energy. “They push us to victory every time,” Woodard said. “We’re just grateful to be hosting the championship.”

The game didn’t start in the AfterShocks’ favor, as they appeared sluggish in the first few minutes. However, midway through the second quarter, they found their rhythm. Center Marcus Santos-Silva sparked an 11-0 run that propelled the team to a 35-17 halftime lead. Key plays included back-to-back steals by guard Conner Frankamp, which helped increase their advantage to 16 points by halftime.

“Early, we came out a little sluggish,” head coach Zach Bush remarked. “Once we started making plays on both ends, it fueled us.” The AfterShocks’ defense proved pivotal, forcing 12 turnovers while allowing only five points in the second quarter. They continued to hold their lead through the second half, despite We Are D3’s efforts to cut the deficit.

We Are D3 managed to trim the lead to nine points by the end of the third quarter, but the AfterShocks maintained composure. In the fourth quarter, a crucial 3-pointer from Marcus Keene helped reestablish a 13-point lead. As the game reached its conclusion, a technical foul placed Keene at the free throw line, where he successfully made the shot, sealing the AfterShocks’ victory and their first TBT championship game appearance.

“It showed a lot of class,” Bush said regarding Keene’s calm demeanor under pressure. The AfterShocks will face Eberlein Drive in the championship game, set for 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 3. Bush acknowledged the challenge ahead, stating, “They’re really high quality, it’ll be the best team we’ve played.”