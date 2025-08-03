Sports
AfterShocks Advance to TBT Championship with Victory Over We Are D3
WICHITA, Kansas – The AfterShocks basketball team, composed of Wichita State alumni, secured a spot in the championship game of The Basketball Tournament (TBT) with a 66-54 victory over We Are D3 on July 31. The win brings them one step closer to claiming the coveted $1 million prize.
After four consecutive wins leading up to the semifinals, the AfterShocks demonstrated their offensive prowess and defensive strength throughout the game. The AfterShocks outscored their opponents’ bench 38-14, showcasing their depth. Guard James Woodard credited the home crowd at Koch Arena for their relentless energy. “They push us to victory every time,” Woodard said. “We’re just grateful to be hosting the championship.”
The game didn’t start in the AfterShocks’ favor, as they appeared sluggish in the first few minutes. However, midway through the second quarter, they found their rhythm. Center Marcus Santos-Silva sparked an 11-0 run that propelled the team to a 35-17 halftime lead. Key plays included back-to-back steals by guard Conner Frankamp, which helped increase their advantage to 16 points by halftime.
“Early, we came out a little sluggish,” head coach Zach Bush remarked. “Once we started making plays on both ends, it fueled us.” The AfterShocks’ defense proved pivotal, forcing 12 turnovers while allowing only five points in the second quarter. They continued to hold their lead through the second half, despite We Are D3’s efforts to cut the deficit.
We Are D3 managed to trim the lead to nine points by the end of the third quarter, but the AfterShocks maintained composure. In the fourth quarter, a crucial 3-pointer from Marcus Keene helped reestablish a 13-point lead. As the game reached its conclusion, a technical foul placed Keene at the free throw line, where he successfully made the shot, sealing the AfterShocks’ victory and their first TBT championship game appearance.
“It showed a lot of class,” Bush said regarding Keene’s calm demeanor under pressure. The AfterShocks will face Eberlein Drive in the championship game, set for 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 3. Bush acknowledged the challenge ahead, stating, “They’re really high quality, it’ll be the best team we’ve played.”
Recent Posts
- Michigan Wolverines Miss Out on Key Recruits Over the Weekend
- WWE SummerSlam 2025: Night 1 Delivers Thrills at MetLife Stadium
- Iga Świątek Faces Clara Tauson in WTA Montreal Quarterfinals Showdown
- WWE SummerSlam 2025 Set for Exciting Two-Night Event
- Jimmy Uso Faces Talla Tonga Before SummerSlam Showdown
- Orlando Pride Hosts Utah Royals for Florida Night
- Shemar Moore Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Frankie
- Fantasy Football Roundup: Overvalued Tight Ends for 2025 Drafts
- Wake Forest Women Soccer Alumni Shine in NWSL and Super League
- FC Cincinnati Acquires Moroccan Forward Ayoub Jabbari on Loan
- Rico Abreu Claims 360 Knoxville Nationals Victory in Thrilling Finish
- Man Dies After Falling at Oasis Concert in London
- Manchester United to Debut Bryan Mbeumo Against Everton in Atlanta
- Texas Democrats Plan Quorum Break Against Republican Redistricting Efforts
- Box Office Struggles for Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’ Amid Strong Competition
- Cameron Young Leads Wyndham Championship, Eyes First PGA Tour Win
- 2027 MLB All-Star Game Set for Wrigley Field After 37-Year Wait
- Rai Benjamin Sparks Debate on Automatic Byes for Olympic Champions
- Marquez Callaway Waived by 49ers After Brief Stint
- Orioles Recall Ryan Noda, Designate Terrin Vavra for Assignment