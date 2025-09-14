Sports
Aggies Face Notre Dame in Chance to End Long Streak
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — After 46 years, the Texas A&M Aggies will seek to win a ranked nonconference road game this Saturday against the No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The last time the Aggies achieved this feat was in 1979 against then-No. 6 Penn State.
This week, the Aggies (ranked No. 16) travel to South Bend, Indiana, for a rematch in a home-and-home series. Last season, Notre Dame defeated A&M 23-13 on the latter’s home turf while chasing a spot in the national championship game.
The matchup kicks off at 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on NBC and local radio channels. A&M brings momentum after a series of wins, while Notre Dame is regrouping following a Week 1 loss to Miami.
A&M’s head coach Mike Elko is keen on avenging last season’s defeat. The Aggies excelled in their last game, showcasing strong performances from their players, with quarterback Conner Weigman throwing for 220 yards and three touchdowns.
Notre Dame, under freshman quarterback CJ Carr, will look to improve its offensive game. Carr threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns in his debut. The Irish will also rely heavily on junior running back Jeremiyah Love, who was a first-team Associated Press Preseason All-American.
Both teams will face challenges as they navigate the warm weather, with kickoff temperatures expected to reach the lower 80s while conditions remain partly cloudy.
The all-time series favors Notre Dame 4-2, but the Aggies have shown improvement this season, showcasing a strong ground game and solid rushing defense. The stakes are high for A&M; a victory could cement their status among college football elite and set them on the route to the College Football Playoff.
A&M will need a strong performance from its front seven to counter Notre Dame’s potent rushing attack, which previously accumulated over 6 yards per carry against them last year. This game may prove pivotal for both teams.
