Sports
Aggies Overcome Early Setback to Defeat UTSA 42-24 in Season Opener
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M started its 2025 football season on a positive note, defeating UTSA 42-24 at Kyle Field on Saturday night. The Aggies responded well after a surprising touchdown by the Roadrunners early in the second half.
Quarterback Marcel Reed threw for 289 yards and four touchdowns, leading his team to dominate in total offense. New wide receiver KC Concepcion also shined, posting three catches for 72 yards, a touchdown, and an impressive 80-yard punt return for a touchdown.
UTSA’s quarterback, Brandon Tennison, managed to connect with AJ Wilson for a late touchdown, but it was Texas A&M that emerged victorious, marking a 1-0 record as it heads into Week 2.
In the game, Reed completed 22 of 34 passes, and alongside running backs Rueben Owens II and Le’Veon Moss, who combined for 56 rushing yards, the Aggies focused primarily on their passing game. Receiver Mario Craver caught eight passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns, showcasing a potent offensive attack.
The Aggies initially faced some challenges, notably a 75-yard touchdown run by UTSA’s Robert Henry Jr., which briefly narrowed the score to 21-17. However, Texas A&M quickly regained control, scoring 21 unanswered points later in the game.
As the Aggies extended their lead, backup quarterback Miles O’Neill took to the field, completing one of his two attempts while the team maintained solid defensive efforts against the Roadrunners.
Their next matchup is set against Utah State at home next Saturday, as Texas A&M aims to build on this strong season opener.
