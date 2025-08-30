Sports
Aggies Overcome Slow Start to Defeat Gophers 3-1 in Volleyball Opener
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas A&M Aggies started slowly but improved their play to secure a 3-1 victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers in their AVCA First Serve tournament opener on Monday night. The match, held at the Moody Center, concluded with set scores of 25-23, 21-25, 25-21, and 25-21.
Despite some early struggles, including 14 attack errors in the first two sets, the Aggies found their rhythm. Senior opposite Logan Lednicky led the team with a double-double, recording 22 kills and 12 digs. He previously finished last season with 492 kills.
The Aggies and Gophers traded points in the first two sets, with A&M taking a critical early lead in set one after a dramatic 7-1 run. In set two, however, Minnesota seized control after scoring the first point and eventually tied the match at 18 before taking the set.
In the third set, Lednicky was aided by outside hitter Emily Hellmuth, who tallied 10 kills, including a vital series of points during a 4-1 run in the fourth set. Hellmuth’s offensive prowess in the last two sets was essential to the Aggies’ success.
A&M head coach Jamie Morrison noted that his team had better control of passing in the latter sets, which significantly contributed to their offensive effectiveness against Minnesota. The Aggies will continue their season at the Rice Invitational, set for 6:30 p.m. on Friday, where they will face the Rice Owls and Central Arkansas.
Recent Posts
- Baker Benji’s Takes Center Stage at Ohio Renaissance Festival
- Bill Burr Announces Plans to Attend Iron Bowl in Auburn this November
- Pat McAfee and Ryan Day’s Feud Takes Unexpected Turn
- Hulu Users Prepare for Change as Disney+ Integration Approaches
- Sevilla Signs Cesar Azpilicueta on Free Transfer from Atletico Madrid
- Purdue Opens Football Season Against Ball State in New Era
- High School Football Kicks Off in Michigan with 255 Games Scheduled
- Ruby Tandoh Explores Food Culture in Grub Street Diet
- Texas Faces Ohio State in Season Opener Showdown
- Atlético Madrid Set to Face Alavés in LaLiga Clash
- South Carolina to Face Virginia Tech in College Football Season Opener
- Liverpool Meets Arsenal in Premier League Showdown
- Oyster Bay Withdraws from Mosque Expansion Agreement, Lawsuit Looms
- Exciting SEC Matchups Highlight College Football Opening Weekend
- Luis Enrique Faces No Punishment After Club World Cup Chaos
- Powerball Jackpot Hits $1 Billion Ahead of Labor Day Drawing
- JMU Football Kicks Off 2025 Season Against Weber State Saturday
- Florida College Football Season Kicks Off This Weekend
- West Virginia Mountaineers Open Season Against Robert Morris Colonials
- Record Crowds Attend 79th N.C. Apple Festival Amid Local Celebrations