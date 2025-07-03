Agnes Imparts Wisdom in Heartfelt Film ‘Sorry, Baby’

NEW YORK, NY — In the poignant film “Sorry, Baby,” directed by Eva Victor, Agnes (Eva Victor) gives profound advice to the newborn of her best friend Lydie and her partner Fran. The film explores the evolution of Agnes as she navigates motherhood and trauma.

The narrative unfolds through chapters, moving back and forth in time, showcasing moments that resonate beyond the theater. Victor’s dialogue-laden script balances comedy and drama, embracing absurdity while remaining grounded in real emotions.

Agnes grapples with a traumatic past referred to as “the bad thing,” while the audience only gradually uncovers its details. This approach avoids sensationalism, instead focusing on Agnes’s journey of healing and interaction with her best friend’s life.

Scenes of Agnes dealing with the aftermath of her trauma offer darkly humorous yet painful insights. For example, her visit to a cold doctor emphasizes the harsh reality faced by victims of sexual assault.

As Agnes’s life progresses, she finds joy in teaching, friendships, and even a nontraditional relationship with her neighbor Gavin (Lucas Hedges). Humor and discomfort intertwine as Agnes learns that life continues, with the shadows of her past ever-present.

In the end, Agnes’s heartfelt monologue to the infant serves as a powerful affirmation, sharing wisdom rooted in personal experience. “Sorry, Baby” emerges as a deeply moving film—one that is both funny and poignant, marking it as one of the year’s standout features.