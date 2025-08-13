AGT Celebrates Milestone 20th Season with New Golden Buzzer

LOS ANGELES, CA — America’s Got Talent (AGT) is kicking off its milestone 20th season with exciting changes, including the introduction of a new Golden Buzzer for the Semifinals. This special moment will allow one Act a direct pass to the Finals, enhancing the anticipation among fans and contestants alike.

The new format was announced following the conclusion of the Auditions, where 44 Acts earned a chance to compete in the Live Shows, starting on August 19. Viewers will have the opportunity to vote for their favorites online after each Live Show on Tuesday nights, with results revealed the following Wednesday.

This season features an added Semifinal Golden Buzzer, a first for AGT, which is expected to create intense competition among the Judges: Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Mel B, and Sofia Vergara. According to reports, there will only be one Semifinal Golden Buzzer this season, making the stakes even higher as the Judges will have to come to a consensus on which Act deserves the honor.

“It’s going to be a mad dash to see who presses the button first,” Howie Mandel said during a recent interview. “The energy in the room is going to be electric!”

Season 20 will also celebrate the show’s anniversary with a two-hour special titled America’s Got Talent: 20th Birthday Celebration on August 12, featuring iconic performances and behind-the-scenes stories that highlight the journey of the show over the past two decades.

The competition format will see new two-hour Quarterfinal episodes airing on Tuesdays at 8/7c, and one-hour Results shows airing on Wednesdays at the same time, all on NBC. The season will culminate in a finale performance on September 23, followed by the results show the next evening.

With the new Golden Buzzer and a fresh crop of talent, AGT fans are eager to see how this season unfolds. It promises to be an unforgettable celebration of talent and determination.