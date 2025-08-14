Sports
CD Águila Wins 2-0 Against Hércules in Central American Cup
San Salvador, El Salvador – CD Águila secured its first victory in the Central American Cup by defeating CD Hércules 2-0 on August 12, 2025. The match, however, did not showcase a dominant performance by the Aguiluchos, as they faced various challenges against their rivals.
From the very start, Águila took control of the game. In the seventh minute, a quick play after a defensive error allowed Darwin Cerén to assist Mauro Caballero for the opening goal. The Paraguayan striker capitalized on the opportunity, scoring with a left-footed shot.
Injuries impacted both teams during the match. Bryan Tamacas left the field in the 12th minute due to a leg injury, and Spanish player Diego Gregori Díaz exited around the 70th minute, potentially leaving them out for their upcoming games.
Águila doubled its lead in the 21st minute when Caballero connected perfectly with a cross from Juan Cacace. Despite several missed chances, including a saved header from Caballero in the 35th minute, the Aguiluchos maintained their lead throughout.
Hércules struggled to respond, managing only one notable shot on target in the 63rd minute. Goalkeeper Benji Villalobos denied their efforts, reflecting Águila’s continued pressure late in the match.
Looking ahead, Águila will need to defeat Olimpia and Real Estelí to advance to the quarter-finals, while Hércules will conclude its tournament against Real Estelí in Nicaragua.
