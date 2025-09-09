Sports
Aguirre Seeks Leaders Ahead of Korea Match
NASHVILLE, Tennessee — After a goalless draw against Japan, Mexico’s coach Javier Aguirre provided insights into the team’s condition and performance on Saturday. He noted a lack of decisiveness among players during critical moments of the match.
Aguirre emphasized that his players struggled to read the game’s dynamics, which affected their ability to adjust strategies effectively. In a press conference ahead of the upcoming match against South Korea at Geodis Park, he highlighted the need for players who can take control of the game without needing to refer to the bench.
“Yes, I need those players. I am looking for them. There are candidates,” Aguirre said, acknowledging the difficulty in finding a player who can act as a leader on the field, similar to his own experiences as a player.
He recalled working with legendary coach Carlos Reinoso and how they would discuss strategies directly on the field rather than just relying on instructions from the sidelines. Aguirre compared this to moments in past matches when players like Rafa Márquez took charge during critical points against the United States.
“It’s evident that it falls on me; I am the one who chooses and decides who plays,” he said about his responsibility for the current team’s performance. “But it’s challenging to find a player who embodies the coach’s vision on the field.”
Aguirre noted that a suitable leader needs to be intelligent and perceptive, capable of guiding teammates during pressing situations. “They must be able to communicate effectively, whether it’s calling forwards back or instructing defenders to press forward,” he explained. He continues to search for this type of player, recognizing it’s not an easy task.
