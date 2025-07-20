Entertainment
Ahaan Panday’s ‘Saiyaara’ Receives Rave Reviews from Celebrities
Mumbai, India — Debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are currently in the spotlight following the release of their romantic drama, ‘Saiyaara.’ The film has quickly gained popularity, sparking joyful reactions from family, friends, and prominent Bollywood figures.
After the film’s premier, Ahaan’s rumored girlfriend, Shruti Chauhan, shared a heartfelt message on social media. She congratulated the cast and emphasized Ahaan’s dedication, stating, “This stage is yours @ahaanpandayy. I love you, I’m proud of you.” Chauhan’s emotional note touched many fans.
Renowned actress Alia Bhatt, who attended the screening, praised the film, calling it a delight. She remarked, “It’s safe to say… two beautiful, magical STARS are born.” Further complimenting the film, she added, “It’s full of heart, full of soul… something that just stays with you.”
Ahaan’s cousin, Ananya Panday, expressed her enthusiasm for his performance, stating, “A star is born. My Saiyaara @ahaanpandayy. My brother, you are MAGIC.” Ahaan’s sister, Alanna Panday, also shared her pride, saying, “Watching you on the big screen in your very first film was overwhelming.”
Filmmaker Anurag Basu was moved by the direction of Mohit Suri, claiming he cried during the film and called it Suri’s best work. Director Sanjay Gupta highlighted YRF’s marketing strategy, commending the decision to keep the lead pair away from pre-release interviews, which he believed enhanced the film’s freshness.
As ‘Saiyaara’ closes its opening weekend, estimates suggest it will cross the Rs 50-60 crore mark, marking a solid start for Ahaan and Aneet’s careers in Bollywood.
