Sports
Al Ahli Claims Saudi Super Cup in Dramatic Penalty Shootout
HONG KONG – Al Ahli earned its first trophy of the 2025-26 season by defeating Al Nassr in the Saudi Super Cup final on Saturday. The match ended 2-2, leading to a penalty shootout where Al Ahli triumphed 5-3.
Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring with a penalty in the first half, marking his 100th goal since joining the club. The penalty was awarded after Ayman Yahya’s cross struck Al Ahli’s Ali Majrashi‘s arm.
Al Ahli quickly responded, leveling the score just before halftime. Franck Kessie, who was a key player in their semi-final win against Al Qadsiah, curled a low shot past Al Nassr’s goalkeeper, Bento, to make it 1-1.
In the second half, both teams created several chances. Ronaldo had a near miss with a brilliant overhead kick saved by Al Ahli goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. Al Ahli’s Feras Al Buraikan also faced a close call, hitting the post from just four yards out.
Al Nassr regained the lead in the 82nd minute when Marcelo Brozovic capitalized on a mistake by Kessie, curling a shot past Mendy to put Al Nassr ahead 2-1.
However, Al Ahli responded once more, equalizing with just a minute left in regulation time. Roger Ibanez scored with a header from a Galeno corner, sending the match to penalties.
In the shootout, both teams converted their first six kicks. Al Ahli’s Toney and Ronaldo were among those who scored, but Mendy made a crucial save against Abdullah Al Khaibari. Galeno then stepped up to seal the victory for Al Ahli.
