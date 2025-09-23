Sports
Al Ahly Faces Tough Match Without Four Key Players
Cairo, Egypt – Al Ahly will compete against Haras El Hodoud in the eighth round of the Egyptian Premier League on Tuesday at 17:00.
Team doctor Ahmed Gaballah confirmed that the defending champions will play without four players due to fatigue and injury. Midfielder Mohamed Magdy Afsha is sidelined with a calf muscle issue, while teammates Ahmed Ramadan Beckham, Ahmed Nabil Koka, and Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane are out due to fatigue.
Despite these setbacks, Al Ahly remains a strong contender. They have earned nine points from six matches this season. The team holds a dominant record against Haras El Hodoud, winning 29 out of their last 35 league encounters. Haras El Hodoud trails closely behind, having collected eight points from the same number of games.
The match will take place at Cairo Military Academy Stadium, where fans expect to see an intense competition. Al Ahly’s injury challenges extend beyond the four players missing; they are also without midfielders Ahmed Sayed Zizo and Emam Ashour, along with defender Achraf Dari.
As the match approaches, the Red Eagles aim to maintain their strong reputation in the league despite the absence of key players.
