Al Ahly Prepares for Ghazl El Mahalla Match Amid Tactical Changes

Cairo, Egypt – Al Ahly is gearing up for their upcoming Egyptian Premier League match against Ghazl El Mahalla, scheduled for August 25 at Ghazl El Mahalla Stadium. Kick-off is set for 18:00 local time (19:00 GMT).

Head coach Jose Riveiro is implementing tactical adjustments during training. He met with the players before their session to discuss strategies for the match. The training at the club’s headquarters focused on technical and tactical drills, particularly on ball control and movement.

Midfielder Marwan Attia is on the road to recovery as he continues his rehabilitation program, aiming for a full return to training soon.

Al Ahly started the league season with a 1-1 draw against Modern Sport but quickly bounced back with a strong 4-1 victory over Pharco FC in their last match.

In related news, the Al Ahly women’s team also had a successful outing this weekend. They began their Egyptian Women’s Premier League campaign with a 3-0 win against Palm Hills SC on Sunday. Soraya Ashraf led the team, scoring two goals, while Noura Khaled added another.

Despite being down to ten players after midfielder Alexandra received a red card just before half-time, Al Ahly maintained control of the match. Ashraf’s goals came shortly before and just after the break, and Khaled’s header in the closing minutes confirmed the victory. Al Ahly’s women will next face Ittihad Passion FC in the second round.