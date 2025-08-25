Sports
Al Ahly Prepares for Ghazl El Mahalla Match Amid Tactical Changes
Cairo, Egypt – Al Ahly is gearing up for their upcoming Egyptian Premier League match against Ghazl El Mahalla, scheduled for August 25 at Ghazl El Mahalla Stadium. Kick-off is set for 18:00 local time (19:00 GMT).
Head coach Jose Riveiro is implementing tactical adjustments during training. He met with the players before their session to discuss strategies for the match. The training at the club’s headquarters focused on technical and tactical drills, particularly on ball control and movement.
Midfielder Marwan Attia is on the road to recovery as he continues his rehabilitation program, aiming for a full return to training soon.
Al Ahly started the league season with a 1-1 draw against Modern Sport but quickly bounced back with a strong 4-1 victory over Pharco FC in their last match.
In related news, the Al Ahly women’s team also had a successful outing this weekend. They began their Egyptian Women’s Premier League campaign with a 3-0 win against Palm Hills SC on Sunday. Soraya Ashraf led the team, scoring two goals, while Noura Khaled added another.
Despite being down to ten players after midfielder Alexandra received a red card just before half-time, Al Ahly maintained control of the match. Ashraf’s goals came shortly before and just after the break, and Khaled’s header in the closing minutes confirmed the victory. Al Ahly’s women will next face Ittihad Passion FC in the second round.
Recent Posts
- Al Ahly Prepares for Ghazl El Mahalla Match Amid Tactical Changes
- Rocket Lab Expands U.S. Investments for Semiconductor Manufacturing
- Tyson Barrie Retires After 14 NHL Seasons and 822 Games
- Lucid Implements 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split
- Rivian Faces Challenges Amid R2 SUV Launch Plans
- Tilray Brands Gains Momentum Amid Regulatory Change and Partnerships
- Day One of Donna Adelson’s Murder Trial: Tensions Rise in Court
- Pokémon GO Levels Up: Update Boosts Cap to 80
- Danielle Brooks Talks Leota Adebayo’s Evolution in Peacemaker Season 2
- Salman Khan Opens Up About Love During Bigg Boss 19 Premiere
- Kentucky Wildcats Name Zach Calzada Starting Quarterback for Season Opener
- Southern Colorado Braces for Near Record Heat This Thursday
- Okta to Announce Q2 Earnings with Expected Revenue Increase
- Homeowner Shoots Two Masked Intruders Posing as Police in Houston
- U.S. Equities Rally as Powell Hints at Interest Rate Cuts
- Andy Roddick Predicts Elena Rybakina’s Success Before US Open 2025
- Labor Day Approaches Amid Federal Holiday Countdown
- Cardano’s Market Dynamics Amid Whale Accumulation and Institutional Interest
- Cold Front Brings Rain and Temperature Drop to Oklahoma
- Powerball Jackpot Reaches $750 Million for Upcoming Drawing