AHSAA Week 2 Football Highlights Major Upsets and Dominant Wins

TUSCALOOSA, AL — Week 2 of the AHSAA football season was marked by exciting upsets and impressive victories on Thursday night. Benjamin Russell celebrated a significant blowout win against Class 5A No. 3 Central-Clay County, showcasing their strength in the game.

Meanwhile, Class 7A No. 7 Vestavia Hills also made headlines by decisively defeating the third-ranked Auburn High. Their convincing performance has sparked discussions among fans and analysts alike.

In the Tuscaloosa Patch coverage area, a variety of game scores rolled in, highlighting the competitiveness of the local teams. For instance, Minor defeated Paul W. Bryant with a score of 28 to 3. Northside dominated their match against Cordova, ending with a 42 to 0 victory.

Escambia Academy’s players showed no mercy, leading to a staggering score of 74 to 0 over North River Christian. Southern Academy also had a commanding performance against Jackson Academy, finishing at 54 to 0. Marion County triumphed over Phillips with a score of 43 to 0.

Additional scores include Chipley beating Linden 53 to 0 and Corner defeating Dora 36 to 6. Other notable matches in the area included Vigor at Tuscaloosa County and Sparkman at Hillcrest.

As updates continued to pour in, local fans were encouraged to share final scores via email with Ryan Phillips at [email protected] for coverage of the exciting night. More games were scheduled later in the evening as teams vied for victory under the Friday night lights.