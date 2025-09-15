Ahsoka Tano Returns in LEGO Form Ahead of Season 2

BURBANK, Calif. — Ahsoka Tano is making her return to the Star Wars universe in a new LEGO special, titled LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past, set to premiere on Disney+ on September 19, 2025.

The beloved Jedi will be voiced by Ashley Eckstein, who has portrayed the character since the 2008 release of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. This marks Ahsoka’s first animated appearance since 2022’s Tales of the Jedi.

In this new project, Ahsoka will appear in BrickHeadz form, giving fans a fresh and playful interpretation of the character. Eckstein’s long-standing connection to Ahsoka has deeply influenced her legacy, shaping the character into one of the most compelling figures in the Star Wars franchise.

“It’s incredible to continue Ahsoka’s story and remind fans of her importance,” Eckstein said. “Her growth from a Padawan to a formidable Jedi symbolizes resilience and strength.”

This LEGO special will feature iconic Star Wars characters in new mashup scenarios, including Jedi Vader and Cal Kestis, among others. The series will follow Sig Greebling, played by Gaten Matarazzo, as he navigates conflicts introduced by a purple rift that alters characters’ alignments.

Mark Hamill returns to voice Luke Skywalker in this special, alongside a voice cast that includes Bobby Moynihan as Jedi Bob and Naomi Ackie as Jannah.

Fans of the franchise are not only excited for the LEGO special but also for Ahsoka’s upcoming Season 2, which is currently in production for Disney+. The new season promises to explore more of Ahsoka and Sabine Wren’s adventures, digging deeper into the series’ complex narratives and characters.

“Ahsoka’s journey is far from over,” said a Disney+ spokesperson. “There’s so much left to explore, especially with the return of Grand Admiral Thrawn.”

While the LEGO series isn’t considered canon, it serves as a fun avenue for Ahsoka’s stories to continue and offers fans a nostalgic return to the character they cherish.