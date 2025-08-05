Entertainment
Aída Cuevas’ Daughter Cancels Wedding to Coach Boris Stern
Mexico City, Mexico – Valeria Cuevas, daughter of renowned singer Aída Cuevas, has canceled her wedding to coach Boris Stern at the last minute. Aída confirmed this news during an interview on the show ¡Siéntese Quien Pueda! on July 30.
“Valeria has canceled her wedding; it’s all over. I don’t know the reason, so please ask her when you see her. She’s currently in Colombia filming a reality show, but that’s it. I always taught my children to be happy in life. If that decision was made by Valeria, I can only support her,” Aída said.
Aída emphasized that she does not know the specific reasons behind the cancellation but firmly denied any claims of infidelity being the cause. Recently, Valeria has been romantically linked to Christopher Vélez, a former member of the band CNCO.
“Oh, no, those rumors are just dreadful! No. All I can tell you is that my daughter told me she didn’t want to get married. Whether it was due to a fight, whether she found love, or whatever the reason, I can only accept, help, and support her,” she added.
Additionally, Aída addressed rumors that the split was due to Boris not being “good enough” for Valeria. “Oh no, that young man is a sweetheart. I still care for him. He has always treated me with kindness and care. I believe building a home should be a joint effort, not just one party contributing. I always told Valeria, ‘Look, Vale, you don’t have to marry a millionaire; you shouldn’t sell yourself. You need to marry a man who brings joy and generosity.’” she affirmed.
While details about the breakup remain scarce, Aída was enthusiastic about Valeria’s wedding as recently as September 2024. She had previously shared her excitement with Despierta América, noting that both she and Valeria’s father would play a significant role in the wedding plans.
