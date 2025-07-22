Entertainment
Aída Cuevas Open to Forgiveness Amid Ongoing Legal Battle
México, July 22, 2025 — Aída Cuevas has expressed her willingness to forgive her brother, Carlos Cuevas, although their legal dispute must continue its course. Aída, a renowned ranchera singer, clarified that decisions regarding the potential indemnification that Carlos owes her are in the hands of their respective lawyers.
During a recent event for Las Leonas, Aída spoke with the press about her recent legal victory. “I won the lawsuit, and the ruling is final,” she stated. This comes after Carlos Cuevas filed a defamation lawsuit against her, seeking over 25 million pesos in damages.
Aída, who received the court’s absolution in June 2024, had previously chosen to keep the news private. “I don’t like discussing problems publicly, but I had to make this known,” she told reporters from Venga la Alegría.
On June 10, Aída’s attorney, Enrique González Casanova, made the announcement of her absolution during an appearance on Ventaneando. Aída shared her relief, stating that had she lost the case, she was unsure how she would procure the funds her brother demanded.
<p“They were almost 26 million pesos, but it didn’t happen. If I had lost, I think I would have had to pawn something,” she explained.
As for the amount her legal team will pursue from Carlos, Aída admitted she is not aware of the specifics. “That is something my lawyers are handling, and to be honest, I don’t know,” she said.
Aída did not clarify whether the compensation would be an additional amount Carlos would need to pay, aside from covering costs related to his appeal. When asked if she would forgive Carlos if he could not afford the indemnification, she stated it was a matter for the legal experts to decide. “I don’t know what my lawyers will do, honestly, I swear,” she reiterated.
