Aidan Chiles Enters Transfer Portal, Pursued by Clemson and Virginia

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Former Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles has entered the transfer portal, looking for a new team after two seasons with the Spartans. Sources indicate that Clemson and Virginia are at the forefront in pursuing him.

Chiles’ decision comes after a challenging stint at Michigan State, where he started 12 games in 2024 and the first eight games in 2025 before sidelined due to injuries. In 2025, he threw for 1,392 yards, achieving a completion rate of 63%, along with 10 touchdowns and six rushing touchdowns.

Originally a three-star recruit from Downey, California, Chiles began his college career at Oregon State before transferring to Michigan State to join head coach Jonathan Smith. However, Smith was let go after two tough seasons, including a 4-8 finish last year.

Clemson is now positioning itself as one of the most viable destinations for Chiles, offering a chance to compete for a starting job as he brings a dual-threat capability. Coach Dabo Swinney has historically favored developing talent internally but is open to adjusting his approach in light of current player mobility trends.

Chiles has one year of eligibility remaining as he considers his next move in the competitive landscape of college football. Nebraska is also reportedly interested, although it seems to sit slightly behind in the chase.

Chiles’ entry into the portal coincides with the beginning of the transfer window, which is open from January 2 to January 16, allowing for significant roster changes and opportunities for players seeking a new start.

As of now, the spotlight is on Chiles to determine his next destination as college football programs gear up for the upcoming season.