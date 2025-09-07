Aidan Chiles Looks to Improve After Solid Season Opener for Spartans

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles took his film study a step further this week after the Spartans’ 23-6 season-opening victory over Western Michigan. The junior studied both the game and the Broncos’ postgame press conference in search of valuable insights.

Despite leading 21-0 at halftime, Michigan State struggled in the second half, managing only a safety for the remainder of the game. Chiles emphasized the importance of staying focused, stating, “We’ve just got to continue to have fun and continue to execute. We can’t come in second half slow thinking the game’s over already.”

In his first start of the season, Chiles completed 17 of 23 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown, leading three touchdown drives in the first four possessions. However, inconsistency plagued the Spartans afterward, with only one possession going longer than five plays in the second half.

Chiles acknowledged his need to play more effectively under pressure, saying, “We talk about it, not trying to make chicken salad out of chicken … y’all know what it is. That’s really what it is, just going out there trying to play mistake-free football.”

Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith noted that Chiles struggled with protection, which contributed to his four sacks during the game. “A couple protections weren’t great…he’s not playing that fast,” Smith commented regarding Chiles’ performance.

This Saturday, the Spartans (1-0) face off against Boston College (1-0) in a crucial nonconference match. Chiles is familiar with the Eagles, who narrowly beat Michigan State 23-19 last season, partly due to three interceptions thrown by him.

“We know who’s going to be on the field and where they’re going to be,” Chiles said about preparing for Boston College. The team has added more playmakers on offense, including returning receiver Nick Marsh, who had an impressive freshman season.

Chiles expressed confidence in his teammates, stating, “I think we left a lot on the table…it was Week 1, we didn’t really get to show everything.” With a focus on improvement in execution and communication, the Spartans hope to bounce back and secure a win against the Eagles.