Aidan Hutchinson Contract Talks Continue Ahead of Lions’ Season Opener

Detroit, Michigan — The Detroit Lions are focused on re-signing their key players, but a new contract for defensive end Aidan Hutchinson remains unsettled as the season opener approaches. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, discussions between Hutchinson and the Lions have been positive, though a deal is not expected to be finalized before today’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

Hutchinson, who was selected as the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, is entering the fourth year of his five-year rookie contract. After a promising start last season, where he recorded 7.5 sacks in just five games, his season was cut short due to a broken leg.

The Lions have made strides in securing other top players, including wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and offensive tackle Penei Sewell. A deal for Hutchinson would represent a significant step in maintaining the team’s competitive roster.

Despite the lack of a finalized contract before kickoff, reports indicate that the Lions and Hutchinson’s representatives are still actively negotiating terms. A source close to the situation hinted that an agreement could materialize in the near future.

“Last year was tough,” Hutchinson said. “It’s hard to look at last year with the amount of injuries we had on defense. I know we’re going to be better.”

Now back from injury, Hutchinson expressed confidence in his fitness, stating, “My leg is bionic now, and we’re ready to go.” His return is expected to bolster the Lions’ pass rush, which struggled after his injury.

The Lions kick off their season against the Packers, and Hutchinson’s impact on the field could be pivotal as the team aims for success in 2025.