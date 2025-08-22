Sports
Aikman Addresses Past Dispute with Switzer in Recent Documentary
DALLAS, Texas — A recent Netflix documentary sheds light on the strained relationship between former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman and head coach Barry Switzer. The sixth episode highlights a significant incident during a 1996 game against the Washington Commanders, where Aikman yelled at wide receiver Kevin Williams for not executing the correct route.
Following the outburst, Aikman was summoned to Switzer’s office, where he faced allegations with racial undertones. ‘He said there were some players that are saying you only yell at Black players,’ Aikman recalled. ‘I said, that’s (expletive). If a player’s not doing what he’s supposed to do, I didn’t give two (expletive) what color he was.’ Aikman expressed that he was simply upset about the play.
Switzer, on the other hand, felt it was essential to address the situation. ‘What was said really bothered me and I think you really need to apologize,’ he told Aikman. ‘I think it’s important that you do that.’
Aikman noted that he received support from teammates, including defensive end Charles Haley and wide receiver Michael Irvin, both dismissing the allegations as nonsense. ‘If Troy was a racist, me and him would have problems a long time ago,’ Haley stated. Irvin added, ‘There’s a lot of places you want to go, but this is not one you can go anywhere near Troy with.’
Despite this tumultuous exchange, Aikman, Switzer, and the Cowboys ultimately triumphed over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX. However, Aikman reflected, ‘That was the final nail that severed our relationship.’
