Aikman, Switzer’s Tense Exchange Examined in Netflix Documentary

Dallas, TX — A recent Netflix documentary focuses on the strained relationship between former quarterback Troy Aikman and former head coach Barry Switzer during their time with the Dallas Cowboys.

The sixth episode details a particularly tense moment during a 1996 game against the Washington Commanders. Aikman yelled at wide receiver Kevin Williams for running an incorrect route, which led to a confrontation with Switzer. The coach claimed that some players had accused Aikman of only yelling at Black players.

Aikman responded vehemently to the allegation, stating, “That’s [expletive]. If a player’s not doing what he’s supposed to do … I didn’t give two [expletive] as to what color he was.”

Switzer expressed that he believed the situation needed to be addressed, urging Aikman to apologize. Aikman recalled, “Switzer thought I would apologize and move forward, but I received backing from my teammates.” Defensive end Charles Haley and wide receiver Michael Irvin supported Aikman, calling the accusations “BS.”

<p“If Troy was a racist, me and him would have problems a long time ago,” said Haley. Irvin stated, “There’s a lot of places you want to go, but this is not one you can go anywhere near Troy with.”

Although Aikman, Switzer, and the Cowboys went on to win Super Bowl XXX against the Pittsburgh Steelers, this exchange marked an irreparable break in the relationship. “That was the final nail that severed our relationship,” Aikman said.