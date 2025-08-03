Sports
A’s Aim for Second Straight Win Against Diamondbacks Tonight
Oakland, California — The Oakland Athletics will look for their second consecutive win tonight as they host the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second game of a three-game series.
Right-handed pitcher JT Ginn will take the mound for the A’s. This marks his third start since returning to the rotation. Ginn’s previous outings have been impressive, allowing only one run over five innings and then shutting out the opposition for six frames in his last appearance.
The A’s are eager to continue this momentum against a Diamondbacks team that is struggling. The Diamondbacks’ starting pitcher tonight, Zac Gallen, has had a challenging season. Despite a solid career track record, Gallen has posted a 5.60 ERA over 22 starts this year, creating an opportunity for the A’s offense.
The Athletics have fielded a strong lineup for tonight’s game. Fans are hopeful that they can capitalize on Gallen’s difficulties. Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks will be looking to turn their season around as they face the A’s.
“Let’s go A’s!” echoed the home crowd as excitement builds for Saturday night baseball at Sutter Health Park.
