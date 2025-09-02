A’s Aim for Series Win Against Cardinals in St. Louis

St. Louis, MO – The Oakland Athletics look to secure their series against the St. Louis Cardinals tonight, following a victory in the series opener. The A’s won their last game and will attempt to take the middle game of the series.

Right-hander Luis Severino will take the mound for the Athletics as he makes his return from the injured list. Severino has missed three starts but did not require a rehabilitation assignment, stepping back into the starting rotation. The A’s are optimistic that his return will mark a turning point for the remainder of the season.

The A’s lineup features Nick Kurtz, who returns to lead off. The regular starters will join him in the effort, including JJ Bleday, who will play in right field tonight.

The Cardinals will oppose Severino with veteran pitcher Miles Mikolas, now in his 10th Major League season. Mikolas has had a challenging year, recording a 5.04 ERA over 26 starts. This experience presents a tough test for the Athletics.

With a win tonight, the A’s would secure the series against the Cardinals. Fans are hopeful for a strong showing as the team aims for another victory.