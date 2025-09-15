Aimee Lou Wood and Owen Cooper Lead Glamour at 2025 Emmys

Los Angeles, CA – British and Irish stars dazzled at the 2025 Emmy Awards on Sunday, showcasing their talents and fashion. Aimee Lou Wood, nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The White Lotus, wore a stunning pale pink and red satin gown, complete with a ceasefire brooch to advocate for peace in Gaza.

Fellow nominee Erin Doherty, recognized for her work in Adolescence, also graced the red carpet alongside her co-star Owen Cooper, who at just 15 could make history as the youngest male winner if he secures the Supporting Actor award. Owen’s series, Adolescence, received 13 nominations this year, raising expectations for a big win.

Also turning heads was singer Rita Ora in a daring cream and white gown with a plunging neckline, joined by her husband, Taika Waititi. Other notable attendees included Sharon Horgan, who made a statement in a black sheer gown, and Gwendoline Christie, who turned heads in a chic pale pink power suit.

Sam Nivola, son of well-known actors Emily Mortimer and Alessandro Nivola, showcased a unique floral velvet waistcoat. Meanwhile, Walton Goggins shared a romantic moment on the carpet with his wife, Nadia Conners, who wore a white chiffon gown.

The event also saw Irish actor Colin Farrell, nominated for his role in The Penguin, and rising star Owen Cooper express their excitement for the night. ‘I will never forget this for the rest of my life,’ Owen said about the possibility of breaking the record for the youngest winner.