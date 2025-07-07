Entertainment
Aimee Osbourne’s Net Worth Surges Amid Family Engagement News
Los Angeles, CA — Aimee Osbourne, the daughter of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, has an estimated net worth of $6 million in 2025. This figure has gained attention recently following her sister Kelly’s engagement to Sid Wilson, the turntablist of the band Slipknot.
Born in London, Aimee is the eldest child of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne. While her siblings, Kelly and Jack, have thrived in the entertainment industry, Aimee has carved her own path as a singer under the stage name ARO.
Osbourne’s musical endeavors include her album, Vacare Adamaré, and popular singles such as “Raining Gold,” “I Can Change,” and “Cocaine Style.” She chose not to appear in the family reality series The Osbournes, citing concerns that it would limit her music career.
Alongside her music career, Aimee has stepped into acting, featuring in the MTV adaptation of Wuthering Heights and voicing a character in Postman Pat: The Movie.
Recently, she was photographed enjoying a day out with singer Wes Leavins, sparking discussions about her blossoming personal life.
With a focus on a unique musical style distinct from her father’s, Aimee Osbourne continues to build her individual brand in the entertainment world.
