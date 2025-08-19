Ainsley Earhardt’s Fashion Choices Critiqued by Fans and Experts

NEW YORK, NY — Ainsley Earhardt, a longtime Fox News anchor, has faced criticism for her fashion choices during on-air appearances. Known for her conservative style, Earhardt often opts for basic outfits like pantsuits and sheath dresses.

According to fashion watchers, her recent outfits have not won praise. For instance, a matching pantsuit she wore in July 2024 was described as looking outdated, reminiscent of styles popular in the late ’90s. Critics pointed out that although coordinated outfits are back in style, Earhardt’s bright fuchsia ensemble seemed ill-fitting and unflattering.

On another occasion, Earhardt sported a maroon boucle jacket that some viewers found matronly. Despite boucle being considered classic, her choice lacked a youthful vibe. Fashion experts suggest she could liven up her look by opting for softer colors, such as Tiffany blue.

Earhardt has also showcased unique neckline designs, but not all received applause. A blue dress she wore featured an asymmetrical collar, which some said resembled a flight attendant’s uniform, detracting from her on-air presence. The gathered ruching at one hip was described as messy rather than stylish.

Additionally, Earhardt’s foray into trendy cropped flares drew mixed reactions. While the style can be office-friendly, her choice of a light blue wash was criticized for lacking polish. Critics suggested that a darker indigo shade would have better suited her overall look.

When wearing cap sleeves during a recent show, Earhardt’s dress cut in a way that did not flatter her arms, prompting suggestions for a subtle V-neck instead. This dress has been labeled a candidate for retirement in her wardrobe.

At the 2022 ADAPT Leadership Awards, she wore a plain white dress accented with an oversized bow, which failed to make a statement. Viewers noted that a contrasting color bow would have created a more striking visual.

While Earhardt has attempted to stay on trend with her jeans and boots, she was criticized for choosing chunky platform boots instead of more current styles. Fashion enthusiasts recommend pairing flared jeans with strappy pumps or a more refined boot to enhance her appearance.