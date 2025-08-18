Air Canada Flight Attendants Continue Strike, Defying Government Order

MONTREAL, Canada — Air Canada’s flight attendants went on strike Saturday, August 17, 2025, affecting operations of the country’s largest airline and leaving tens of thousands of travelers stranded. The 10,000 attendants, represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), refused to comply with a return-to-work order issued by the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB).

The union argues that the government-backed order, aimed at resuming airline operations during the peak travel season, is unconstitutional and serves to protect the airline’s profits at the expense of workers. CUPE President Mark Hancock stated, “Our members are not going back to work. We are saying no.”

In light of the union’s decision, Air Canada delayed its plans to restart flights from Sunday until Monday evening, causing confusion at major airports. Elizabeth Fourney, a traveler at Toronto Pearson International Airport, expressed frustration, saying, “We are kind of left to figure it out for ourselves.”

Francesca Tondini, a traveler from Italy, was left uncertain about her flight back home, experiencing multiple cancellations. “They don’t know when the flight will finally depart,” she said.

The strike began in the early hours of Saturday morning after lengthy negotiations over pay and working conditions, specifically focusing on unpaid labor when planes are not in the air. The union contends that flight attendants have been working under “poverty wages.”

Following the walkout, the federal government intervened, prompted by concerns over economic impact. Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu described the ongoing labor dispute as a matter of urgency. “This is not the time to take risks with the economy,” she stated.

While the government recommended arbitration, CUPE has suggested that binding arbitration would undermine their rights to negotiate. The dispute has left approximately 130,000 travelers affected daily as Air Canada operates around 700 flights per day.

As the impasse continues, Air Canada has issued refunds and alternative travel options for affected passengers. However, the airline warned that immediate rebooking could be difficult due to overbooked flights with other airlines during the busy summer season.