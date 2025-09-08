Air Canada Flight Attendants Reject Contract Amid Ongoing Disputes

Toronto, Canada — About 10,000 flight attendants at Air Canada have decisively rejected a proposed contract that was negotiated last month, following their defiance of federal back-to-work orders. This overwhelming rejection reflects ongoing tensions between the airline and its employees.

The union stated that although the proposed contract has been rejected, neither side has indicated a desire to resume the walkout that previously shuttered Canada’s main air carrier for five days last month. Air Canada acknowledged that they expected the contract might not pass and agreed that the strike would not restart in the event of a rejection.

In response to the contract rejection, both the airline and the union have agreed to reopen discussions regarding wage negotiations with a mediator’s assistance. Should these mediated talks fail to yield satisfactory results, the issue will be referred to arbitration.

The flight attendants’ voted decision underscores the significant disagreement over working conditions and compensation, as union representatives emphasize the need for fair wages and improved workplace conditions amid ongoing disputes.

As negotiations continue, both Air Canada and the union emphasize their commitment to resolving these issues without resorting to strikes, highlighting the importance of collaboration in reaching a satisfactory agreement.