Air Canada Flight Attendants Go on Strike, Operations Halted

TORONTO, Canada — Air Canada suspended all operations early Saturday as over 10,000 flight attendants went on strike after contract negotiations failed. The strike began around 1 a.m. EDT, leaving travelers globally stranded during the busy summer travel season.

Hugh Pouliot, a spokesman for the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), confirmed the stoppage. The strike escalated after the airline requested government-directed arbitration that would eliminate the union’s right to strike, which the union rejected.

Federal Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu addressed both parties on Friday night, urging them to put forth significant efforts to resolve the impasse. “It is unacceptable that such little progress has been made,” she stated. “Canadians are counting on both parties to cooperate.”

The complete shutdown of Air Canada could leave around 130,000 customers impacted each day. The airline typically operates about 700 flights daily, raising concerns for nearly 25,000 Canadians who may become stranded abroad.

Among those affected is 21-year-old Alex Laroche from Montreal, who had been eagerly anticipating a European vacation with his girlfriend. Their $8,000 trip is now uncertain as they wait for updates regarding their scheduled flight to Nice, France.

Laroche attempted to book alternative flights with other carriers, but most are already at capacity and cost significantly more than the original $3,000 tickets. “At this point, it’s just a waiting game,” he commented.

Despite initial frustration, Laroche’s opinion on the strike has shifted as he learned more about the negotiation issues, particularly surrounding wages. “Their wage is barely livable,” he said.

The airline’s latest offer included a 38% increase in total compensation over four years. CUPE argues that the proposed 8% raise in the first year does not adequately address inflation and the unpaid work flight attendants perform.

Air Canada informed affected passengers that they can seek a full refund on the airline’s website or through its mobile app. The airline will also attempt to offer alternative travel options through other airlines where feasible. However, such alternatives may not ensure immediate rebooking due to the peak travel season.

Air Canada’s Chief Operating Officer Mark Nasr indicated it may take up to a week to fully resume operations once an agreement is reached. The situation remains fluid as the airline navigates through this unprecedented disruption in service.