Air Canada Flights: Best Days to Fly to Avoid Delays Revealed

MONTREAL, Canada — A recent study highlights that Air Canada faced significant flight delays in 2025, marking it as the eighth-most delayed airline globally. According to the flight tracking app, 25% of Air Canada flights were delayed by over 15 minutes this year.

This pattern adds to a staggering total of 1.4 million hours of delays caused by several airlines, equating to about 161 years. In 2023, Air Canada recorded only 63% of its flights arriving on time, drawing attention to its reputation for chronic delays.

Despite this, there are strategies travelers can employ to avoid prolonged waits when flying Air Canada. Uncovering insights from data collected between November 17 and December 10, experts found that the worst days for Air Canada flights are Sunday and Tuesday, with delays averaging 40% and 34%, respectively.

The global average delay rate is around 22% to 24%, making Air Canada’s figures particularly concerning. Sundays frequently see high stress levels for airlines, while the added Tuesday delays hint at a lack of midweek recovery from chaotic weekend operations.

The analysis also pointed to turbulent weather conditions and air traffic control shortages as contributors to increased delays. This year saw Air Canada experience its most significant delays on Christmas Day, impacting 31% of its flights with 12 cancellations.

Travelers looking to book Air Canada flights should consider Fridays and Saturdays as optimal days to fly, where delays averaged around 26.5% and 27.7%, respectively. These days often feature improved operational readiness due to midweek maintenance schedules.

Furthermore, Air Canada is committed to enhancing customer experience and says it protects passengers under the Air Passenger Protection Regulations (APPR) in cases of cancellations or significant delays.

Passengers are encouraged to familiarize themselves with their compensation rights and stay proactive by downloading the Air Canada app and ensuring they have all necessary travel documents.

For travelers aiming to manage potential disruptions smoothly, understanding these patterns can significantly enhance the flying experience. Knowledge about delays is essential, especially during peak travel seasons like the winter holidays.