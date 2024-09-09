Air Canada Prepares for Potential Flight Suspensions Amid Pilot Negotiations

Air Canada is taking steps to suspend most of its operations as negotiations with the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) approach a critical point. The airline announced in a statement on Monday that flight cancellations could begin as early as September 15, should no agreement be reached by Sunday.

Michael Rousseau, the president and CEO of Air Canada, commented on the ongoing discussions, highlighting the airline’s efforts to safeguard travelers from potential chaos due to an abrupt work stoppage. He mentioned that 80 percent of the airline’s passengers could be affected by this situation.

The airline is preparing for a 72-hour shutdown notice that may lead to a complete halt in operations by September 18. As part of its contingency plan, Air Canada will start moving aircraft closer to their home bases to ensure a quicker restart of services if a resolution is reached.

Duncan Dee, a former chief operating officer at Air Canada, explained that the company aims to minimize the impact on travelers by strategically positioning its aircraft. However, it is expected that approximately 110,000 passengers could be affected daily by any potential work stoppage.

While Air Canada Express flights will continue to operate via third-party carriers, such as Jazz and PAL Airlines, these partners only account for about 20 percent of Air Canada’s daily customer base. The pilots’ union has not yet set a strike date, but tensions remain high as both parties navigate through their differences.

First Officer Charlene Hudy, chair of the Air Canada ALPA master executive council, criticized Air Canada for not negotiating in good faith, urging the airline to present serious proposals that reflect the competitive demands of the global aviation market. She indicated that the airline’s recent record profits have not translated into fair compensation for the pilots.

John Gradek, an aviation expert from McGill University, noted that salaries for Air Canada pilots are significantly lower compared to their U.S. counterparts, particularly in light of recent pay hikes among American airlines. This disparity has fueled discontent among pilots who are seeking improved compensation and working conditions.

As the clock ticks toward a possible strike, Air Canada hopes to reach a negotiated settlement with the pilots. The airline indicated that progress has been made, but significant gaps remain in the discussions.