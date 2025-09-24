Air Force Launches New ‘Culture of Fitness’ Initiative for Service Members

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colorado – The Department of the Air Force has revealed a new initiative aimed at enhancing the physical fitness of airmen and guardians. Dubbed the “Culture of Fitness,” this program is set to motivate service members to uphold high fitness standards.

Air Force Secretary Troy Meink emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating, “Having a Culture of Fitness for the Department of the Air Force is more than just physical training. It is about enabling Airmen and Guardians to be wholly resilient, healthy and ready to defend our nation.”

Matthew Lohmeier, undersecretary of the Air Force, will lead the initiative, which includes four main principles: proactive health management, a focus on physical conditioning, improved promotion of health and nutrition, and revamped fitness assessments. According to the release, gyms at all 181 Air Force and Space Force facilities will operate 24/7 as part of this program.

Additionally, the Air Force plans to enhance meal options available to service members, addressing findings from a 2024 Government Accountability Office report that highlighted inadequate food choices.

Many service members expressed difficulties accessing nutritious food, with facilities often lacking healthy options. The report stated that poor health and nutrition could threaten recruitment and retention efforts within the military.

In support of improved physical preparedness, the Air Force will update its physical fitness test structure. Starting in September 2026, Airmen will be required to take the test twice a year, including a two-mile timed run and a variety of strength and endurance assessments.

This transition aims to ensure that airmen remain prepared for current operations and future challenges. Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin stated, “These fitness changes are about having a healthy, ready force.” The overall goal is to bring a comprehensive focus on a healthier military culture.