Air France Flight Diverts Back to Paris After Seven Hours

PARIS, France – An Air France flight from Paris to Chicago was forced to turn back after nearly seven hours in the air on June 28, 2025. Flight AF136, operated by an Airbus A350-900, left Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) at 12:49 local time but reversed course due to operational reasons.

While flying over the mid-Atlantic between Iceland and Greenland at around 16:30 CEST, the flight crew decided to return to France. They cited the aircraft’s denial of landing clearance at Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD) as the reason for the diversion, according to a passenger who spoke to AIRLIVE.

Air France confirmed that the return was made for “operational reasons,” but did not elaborate further. The aircraft landed safely at CDG six hours and 37 minutes after departure, touching down on runway 27R.

Upon arrival, Air France arranged overnight accommodations for the affected passengers and rebooked them on another flight. Replacement flight AF4080 departed CDG for ORD the following day at 14:20 local time.

This incident is not isolated; American Airlines also experienced a similar diversion. On June 2, 2025, Flight AA780 diverted from its original path from Philadelphia to Naples due to an aircraft substitution that led to a safety issue.

As air travel faces operational challenges with aircraft compatibility and landing clearances becoming increasingly scrutinized, passengers are urged to stay informed and prepared for unexpected changes.