News
Air France Flight Diverts Back to Paris After Seven Hours
PARIS, France – An Air France flight from Paris to Chicago was forced to turn back after nearly seven hours in the air on June 28, 2025. Flight AF136, operated by an Airbus A350-900, left Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) at 12:49 local time but reversed course due to operational reasons.
While flying over the mid-Atlantic between Iceland and Greenland at around 16:30 CEST, the flight crew decided to return to France. They cited the aircraft’s denial of landing clearance at Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD) as the reason for the diversion, according to a passenger who spoke to AIRLIVE.
Air France confirmed that the return was made for “operational reasons,” but did not elaborate further. The aircraft landed safely at CDG six hours and 37 minutes after departure, touching down on runway 27R.
Upon arrival, Air France arranged overnight accommodations for the affected passengers and rebooked them on another flight. Replacement flight AF4080 departed CDG for ORD the following day at 14:20 local time.
This incident is not isolated; American Airlines also experienced a similar diversion. On June 2, 2025, Flight AA780 diverted from its original path from Philadelphia to Naples due to an aircraft substitution that led to a safety issue.
As air travel faces operational challenges with aircraft compatibility and landing clearances becoming increasingly scrutinized, passengers are urged to stay informed and prepared for unexpected changes.
Recent Posts
- Severe Storms Cause Fatalities and Power Outages in Springfield, Missouri
- Henry Golding Calls Charlize Theron a ‘Rare Commodity’ in Hollywood
- Sequel Plans Spark Excitement for ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Series
- Ajit Pai: America Must Regain 5G Leadership from China
- Morocco Prepares for Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Amid Football Growth
- Spurs Sign Luke Kornet; Jordan Clarkson Becomes Free Agent
- Finding the Right Personal Injury Lawyer in Charlotte
- NBA Free Agency Sees Major Moves on Opening Day
- Boston Red Sox Activate Rookie Mayer for Series Against Reds
- Mason Plumlee Signs One-Year Deal with Charlotte Hornets
- NBA Free Agency Approaches as Teams Prepare Targets Amid Limited Stars
- Neymar Extends Contract with Santos Until December 2025
- Supreme Court to Review GOP Challenge to Campaign Spending Limits
- Cassano Criticizes Inzaghi’s Tenure at Inter, Backs Chivu
- Tucker Barnhart Announces Retirement After 12 MLB Seasons
- Will Bayern Munich Pursue Jack Grealish This Summer?
- Red Sox Activate Jordan Hicks from Injured List Amid Trade Buzz
- Phoenix Faces Record Heat as Monsoon Season Approaches
- Gavin Newsom Sues Fox News Over Trump Call Defamation
- Heartbreak Strikes Gladys Russell in Gilded Age Season 3 Episode 2