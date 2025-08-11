Air India Suspends Direct Flights to Washington Amid Aircraft Shortage

NEW DELHI, India — Air India has announced it will suspend its direct flights between New Delhi and Washington, D.C., starting September 1, 2025, due to a shortage of aircraft stemming from upgrades within its Boeing fleet and airspace restrictions over Pakistan.

The airline, which was acquired by the Tata Group in 2022, cited operational constraints as the reason for the suspension. In a statement released on August 11, Air India revealed it is currently retrofitting 26 of its Boeing 787-8 aircraft to enhance customer experience. This process will render these planes unavailable until at least late 2026.

“The suspension is primarily driven by the planned shortfall in Air India’s fleet,” the airline explained. “That, coupled with the continued closure of airspace over Pakistan, impacts the airline’s long-haul operations.”

The airspace closure was enforced after tensions escalated between India and Pakistan following a deadly attack on civilians in Indian-administered Kashmir. India has accused Pakistan of involvement in the attack, which Pakistan denies.

Air India estimates that the restrictions on using Pakistani airspace could cost the airline approximately $600 million over the next year. The suspension of flights to Washington, D.C., comes amid increased regulatory scrutiny after a crash involving one of its Boeing aircraft in Ahmedabad earlier this year, resulting in 260 fatalities.

Passengers affected by the suspension will be rerouted through connecting flights to Washington, D.C., with layovers in cities like New York, Newark, Chicago, and San Francisco. These flights will be offered in partnership with Alaska Airlines, United Airlines, and Delta Air Lines. Direct flights between India and other North American cities, including Toronto and Vancouver, will still be available.

The airline plans to complete its retrofit program by October 2028, as part of a broader strategy to improve its fleet’s capabilities and ensure safety.