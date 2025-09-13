Air Jordan 5 Fire Red Black Tongue Set for September Release

Beaverton, Oregon — The highly anticipated Air Jordan 5 Retro Fire Red Black Tongue is set to release on September 13, 2025. This iconic sneaker, originally designed by Tinker Hatfield in 1990, revives a classic colorway that celebrates the model’s 35th anniversary.

The Air Jordan 5 Retro Fire Red Black Tongue will be available in full-family sizing. The retail prices are $215 for men, $160 for grade school, $95 for preschool, and $75 for toddlers. As a general release, it will be accessible through various retailers, but Nike is expected to have the most stock and offer free shipping and returns.

Several major retailers, including Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Finish Line, will carry the release. Customers are advised to check for STATUS Access through JD Sports/Finish Line before the drop to secure a pair. Local sneaker boutiques may also have limited stock available.

Nick, a sneaker enthusiast from South Florida, highlighted the cultural significance of this drop, stating, “The Fire Red look has always been special for Jordan fans. It brings back memories of the glory days of the NBA.”

The sneaker features a white leather upper with bold red and black accents. The black tongue, distinct from traditional silver-tongued versions, adds a unique touch. A red Jumpman logo is displayed prominently, while Michael Jordan‘s jersey number, “23,” is stitched on the side.

The return of the Air Jordan 5 Fire Red Black Tongue pays tribute to its legacy, appealing to both collectors and casual wearers. Demand is expected to be high, making it crucial for buyers to plan ahead to secure their pairs on the release day.

This reissue not only showcases the sneaker’s rich history but also redefines its relevance in today’s sneaker culture.