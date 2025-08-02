Air Jordan 10 “Steel Grey” Releases August 2—Here’s What You Need to Know

PORTLAND, Ore. — The upcoming release of the Air Jordan 10 “Steel Grey” is generating excitement among sneaker fans as Michael Jordan‘s iconic basketball shoe celebrates its history. Designed by Tinker Hatfield during Jordan’s first retirement, the sneaker originally debuted in 1994 and is making a comeback on August 2, 2025.

In a nostalgic nod to the past, the re-release features a leather toe cap overlay that was removed from later versions of the shoe. The retail price is set at $215 for men’s sizes and $160 for grade school sizes.

Nike will offer the greatest amount of stock and provide free shipping and returns. Other locations such as boutique sneaker shops A Ma Maniere and Undefeated will also carry the coveted model. Interested buyers are encouraged to prepare ahead of the release to secure a pair.

The Air Jordan 10’s design includes elegant features symbolic of Jordan’s career accolades, along with light steel grey mesh and dark powder blue accents. The minimalist style of the shoe serves as a tribute to its historical significance.

The “Steel Grey” release comes as Jordan Brand celebrates its 40th anniversary, demonstrating the enduring popularity of the Air Jordan line, which has evolved into a multi-billion-dollar business.

This release follows the shoe’s earlier iterations in 2005 and 2013, which did not include the controversial toe cap. Fans are hopeful this re-release will satisfy day-one Jordan supporters.

Mark your calendar for August 2, and get ready to grab a piece of sneaker history.