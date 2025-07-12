Air Quality Alert Issued for All of Minnesota Due to Wildfire Smoke

MINNESOTA, USA — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued an air quality alert for all of Minnesota until 9 a.m. on Monday, July 14. The alert comes as heavy smoke from wildfires in central Canada has spread into the state, resulting in concerning air quality levels.

The situation is particularly serious in northern Minnesota, where air quality is expected to reach the purple category, which is considered very unhealthy for everyone, MPCA officials stated. The alert initially affected northwest and north central Minnesota and has since expanded statewide.

The smoke from the wildfires moved into Minnesota early Friday morning, following a cold front. As it drifted across the state, officials warned that air quality would further deteriorate, especially in northeast Minnesota by Friday evening. A second wave of smoke is also expected to enter northwest Minnesota late Friday.

Health officials encourage residents to limit outdoor activities and monitor air quality updates. The air quality index (AQI) is color-coded, where orange indicates unhealthy conditions for sensitive groups, red signifies unhealthy conditions for everyone, and purple indicates very unhealthy air.

In addition, fine particles from the smoke can cause a range of health issues, including respiratory illnesses and heart problems. People are advised to stay indoors and avoid strenuous outdoor activities if air quality levels are high.

The MPCA anticipates improvements in air quality by Sunday as cleaner air moves in from the west, but cautions that more smoke may return to northern Minnesota on Sunday night.

Residents experiencing health problems related to poor air quality are encouraged to contact healthcare providers. Those with severe symptoms should call 911 immediately.