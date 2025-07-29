News
Air Quality Alert Issued for Minnesota Due to Wildfire Smoke
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued an air quality alert for much of central and northern Minnesota effective from 6 a.m. Tuesday to 11 p.m. Wednesday. The alert affects areas including central, north central, northwest, and northeast Minnesota.
MPCA officials state that heavy surface smoke from wildfires burning in Manitoba and Saskatchewan will drift into northern Minnesota on Tuesday morning. The smoke is expected to spread south throughout the day, potentially reaching central and southern Minnesota late Tuesday into Wednesday morning, which may cause the alert to expand further.
As a result of these conditions, air quality levels are anticipated to reach the red category on the Air Quality Index (AQI), which is considered unhealthy for all individuals. Residents are advised to limit outdoor activities, especially those that require heavy exertion, until conditions improve.
Areas impacted include Duluth, Hibbing, Ely, International Falls, Two Harbors, and the Twin Cities metro area among others. MPCA notes that those with pre-existing health issues, such as asthma or heart and lung conditions, should remain cautious, as they may experience symptoms like irritation in the eyes, nose, or throat, along with chest tightness and shortness of breath.
The MPCA plans to monitor conditions as winds shift and the smoke moves throughout the state. Air quality is anticipated to improve gradually starting Friday afternoon.
Residents are encouraged to stay informed about air quality updates from the MPCA and to contact healthcare providers if they experience health issues related to the smoke.
