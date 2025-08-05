Air Quality Improves as Cooler Weather Approaches Northeast

BOSTON, MA — Air quality in the Northeast is starting to improve as cooler weather arrives this week. Smoke from ongoing wildfires in Canada has impacted air quality, but conditions are expected to get better in the coming days.

Locally, air quality is reported as moderate, indicated by yellow dots across Massachusetts. However, it remains unhealthy for sensitive groups. Orange zones indicating poorer air quality extend through New Hampshire, Connecticut, and Vermont, where air quality alerts are in effect from 11 AM until 11 PM today.

The smoke may still be present, but it’s thinning out due to Canadian high pressure building in along with easterly winds. Temperatures this morning range in the 60s, and while the air quality is not perfect, it’s an improvement from previous days when dark orange and red alerts were common.

Conditions today will be cooler, especially along the coast, with most locations in the low 70s. Locations further inland, such as Nashua and Worcester, could reach up to 80 degrees. Cloud cover is likely throughout the day, with isolated showers possible in western Massachusetts.

Overnight temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Tomorrow, highs will remain in the 70s, continuing the cool trend. Partial sunshine is expected Wednesday, with a more significant warm-up anticipated later in the week.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring Tropical Storm Dexter, which will not impact the Northeast, but another wave has a 30% chance of development off the coast in the coming days. As the week progresses, temperatures are forecasted to soar, potentially nearing 90 degrees by Sunday.