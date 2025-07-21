Business
Airbnb Stock Shows Slight Decline on Nasdaq
New York, NY — Airbnb, Inc. saw a minor decline in stock price on the Nasdaq on July 21, 2023. The stock opened at $139.32 before settling at $138.60, a drop of 0.53% by 3:30 PM EDT.
The stock reached a day range of $138.15 to $139.80. Over the past year, Airbnb’s shares have fluctuated between $99.88 and $163.93, reflecting the company’s ongoing adjustments in a changing market.
Airbnb’s current market capitalization stands at $85.98 billion, with approximately 617.21 million shares outstanding. The earnings per share (EPS) for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is reported at $3.96, leading to a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 35.01.
Despite this dip, investors are keeping an eye on future trends and performance metrics, particularly as the travel industry continues to recover post-pandemic.
Airbnb has not announced any dividend in the near future, leaving some investors eager for more news regarding potential returns.
