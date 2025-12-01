Business
Airbus Faces New Setback with A320 Aircraft Quality Issues
PARIS, France — Airbus announced on Monday that it has identified a quality issue affecting the fuselage panels of a limited number of A320-family aircraft. The discovery is the latest setback for the European planemaker, following a software glitch that recently grounded many jets.
The company’s shares fell dramatically, dropping as much as 10% during trading, as investors reacted to the news of the industrial problem. By 1345 GMT, shares were down 5.6%, reflecting heightened concerns among traders.
In an emailed statement, an Airbus spokesperson said the company is inspecting all potentially affected aircraft and noted that only a small percentage of those will require further actions. “The source of the issue has been identified, contained, and all newly produced panels conform to all requirements,” the spokesperson confirmed, while stating it was a supplier issue without naming the supplier.
This revelation arrives as Airbus works diligently to meet ambitious delivery targets for the year. The company reported delivering 72 aircraft in November, but industry sources suggest that some of these deliveries are already being affected by the production flaw. So far this year, Airbus has delivered a total of 657 aircraft and aims to reach around 820 by year-end, which would require a record performance of over 160 deliveries in December.
Notably, the quality issue follows a recent recall of A320 jets due to a software bug that impacted the operational capacity of the fleet. The necessary modifications for these affected jets have largely been completed, according to Airbus.
Airbus’s challenges have also pulled down shares of airline customers such as Lufthansa and easyJet, indicating a ripple effect in the industry due to the news. Analysts are split on whether Airbus will meet its delivery targets, which are crucial for cash flow as airlines typically pay a significant portion of a plane’s value upon delivery.
Independent aviation analyst Rob Morris suggested that while Airbus could achieve around 800 deliveries, there is a risk of the final tally being slightly lower. “The underlying production is rising, but there is always a level of uncertainty,” he noted. As the year progresses, Airbus aims to mitigate these issues and ensure safety remains a priority amid production challenges.
Recent Posts
- Blues Face Ducks Without Key Players Tonight
- Kayshon Boutte Thrives as New England Patriots Receiver Amid Challenges
- Patriots Surge Under Vrabel’s Vision as Playoffs Approach
- Independent Station Upgrades Systems for Enhanced Workflow and Revenue
- NHL Showdowns: Penguins-Flyers Rivalry Resumes, Devils Host Blue Jackets
- Louisville Dominates Kentucky in Rivalry Showdown, Wins 41-0
- Culturati 50 Highlights Influential Voices from 2025
- USWNT Aims for Strong Finish Against Italy in Final Match of 2025
- Brenden Dillon Celebrates Milestone 1,000th NHL Game Tonight
- Hornets Look to End Losing Streak Against Struggling Nets Tonight
- Flyers Host Penguins in Intense Rivalry Matchup Tonight
- Foxboro Upgrades Commuter Rail Station for World Cup Arrival
- Joshua Tree Park Braces for Crowds This Thanksgiving Weekend
- Caldwell County Arts to Host Holiday Gathering for Community
- Investigation Underway in Suspicious Death of 36-Year-Old Woman
- Villanova Wildcats Face Temple Owls in Key College Basketball Clash
- Cavaliers Aim to End Losing Streak Against Pacers Tonight
- Ellie Goulding Announces Pregnancy at 2025 Fashion Awards
- AT&T Customers May Claim Up to $7,500 After Data Breaches
- Patriots Seek Tenth Straight Win Against Struggling Giants