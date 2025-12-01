Business
Airbus Orders Software Change for A320 Family, Disrupting Global Flights
PARIS, Dec 1 (Reuters) – Airbus ordered immediate software changes for its A320 family of jets, impacting roughly 6,000 aircraft worldwide. The decision came after a potential safety issue was identified following a JetBlue flight incident on October 30.
The software updates, which must be completed before the next flight, threaten to disrupt air travel during the busy holiday season. Airlines from Asia to the United States reported delays and cancellations as they implemented the retrofits.
Airbus stated that the majority of jets affected by the safety alert have been modified, but fewer than 100 still require repairs. Some airlines, including Colombia’s Avianca, have halted bookings until December 8 due to the recall.
This move marks one of the largest emergency recalls in Airbus’s history, following months of intense scrutiny on the aviation industry after the Boeing 737 MAX crisis. “Is Airbus acting with the Boeing MAX crisis in mind? Absolutely — every company in the aviation sector is,” Ronn Torossian, chairman of a public relations firm, commented.
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency mandated the software changes after it was discovered that solar radiation could corrupt critical flight control data. Airlines such as American Airlines and easyJet announced they completed the software updates without significant disruption. However, some industry sources reported that the transition was challenging due to reporting lags regarding which aircraft required fixes.
As of now, airlines including Air India and Indonesia’s Lion Air are managing to minimize delays. JetBlue expects to reinstate most of its affected flights soon.
Airbus has acknowledged that operational disruptions are likely, but they continue to work closely with their airline partners to address the issues. “Our teams are working around the clock to support operators as swiftly as possible,” Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury wrote.
Recent Posts
- Drake Maye’s Wife Charms Fans in Holiday Video Amid Brady Comparisons
- Patriots Face Giants in Monday Night Showdown Despite Key Injuries
- Blues Face Ducks Without Key Players Tonight
- Kayshon Boutte Thrives as New England Patriots Receiver Amid Challenges
- Patriots Surge Under Vrabel’s Vision as Playoffs Approach
- Independent Station Upgrades Systems for Enhanced Workflow and Revenue
- NHL Showdowns: Penguins-Flyers Rivalry Resumes, Devils Host Blue Jackets
- Louisville Dominates Kentucky in Rivalry Showdown, Wins 41-0
- Culturati 50 Highlights Influential Voices from 2025
- USWNT Aims for Strong Finish Against Italy in Final Match of 2025
- Brenden Dillon Celebrates Milestone 1,000th NHL Game Tonight
- Hornets Look to End Losing Streak Against Struggling Nets Tonight
- Flyers Host Penguins in Intense Rivalry Matchup Tonight
- Foxboro Upgrades Commuter Rail Station for World Cup Arrival
- Joshua Tree Park Braces for Crowds This Thanksgiving Weekend
- Caldwell County Arts to Host Holiday Gathering for Community
- Investigation Underway in Suspicious Death of 36-Year-Old Woman
- Villanova Wildcats Face Temple Owls in Key College Basketball Clash
- Cavaliers Aim to End Losing Streak Against Pacers Tonight
- Ellie Goulding Announces Pregnancy at 2025 Fashion Awards